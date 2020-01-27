‘Gavin & Stacey’: James Corden and Ruth Jones “hope” to return for more episodes

Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have expressed hope that they will return to the series one day.

The comedy series returned for a one-off special on Christmas Day 2019, which drew in huge viewing figures and has now become the biggest BBC TV programme outside of national and sporting events since 2002.

In a new statement, Corden and Jones said: “It’s mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can’t get our heads round it, what a massive compliment.

“We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching.”

They then teased: “We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next…”

The moment they referred to saw Jones’ Nessa propose to Corden’s Smithy, although the episode ended before we got an answer.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, added: “These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey. I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and like everyone I’m longing to find out what happens next!”

While the special drew large praise, it has also attracted controversy over the inclusion of a homophobic lyric from ‘Fairytale of New York’.

However, the BBC defended the inclusion, saying: “While the word ‘f***ot’ is now widely acknowledged as having the potential to offend, the song never suggests or implies that this is, or was ever, an appropriate way to address another person, nor does it link it to homosexuality. Nessa and Bryn were seen singing the original lines and we can assure you there was no intention to offend viewers.

“We understand that some people will find it offensive in any context but we also recognise that the song is widely played and enjoyed in its original form. Ofcom have previously stated that they feel it is ‘unlikely that audiences would widely perceive [the song] as a serious attempt to denigrate the homosexual community’.”