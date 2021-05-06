(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi to make her solo debut with the single ‘A Page’

Yuqi of (G)I-DLE is set to debut as a soloist with her first digital single, ‘A Page’.

The Chinese-born K-pop artist dropped a teaser image for the upcoming track on social media today (May 6). The artwork featured a silhouette sketch of a girl with her arms stretched out wide in pink and black background with drawn plant motifs.

Yuqi also left a message for fans on her Weibo account, alongside the teaser image. “I hope you like my present. Please look forward to it in the next few weeks,” she wrote. ‘A Page’ is scheduled to drop on May 13 at 6pm KST.

Just recently, (G)I-DLE released the music video for their new song ‘Last Dance’, which was made in collaboration with fan community app UNIVERSE. However, prior to its release, the track was re-recorded without member Soojin, with the MV also re-edited to minimise her appearance.

Prior to this release, the girl group made their first comeback of the year with their fourth EP called ‘I Burn’. It included the title track ‘HWAA’, which has since become the group’s highest-charting song on the Gaon Digital chart as well as the Billboard K-pop Hot 100.

In other K-pop news, OH MY GIRL are gearing up to make a comeback with their eighth mini-album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, due out May 10. The K-pop act recently offered a sneak peek of the record with an album medley that features snippets of all of the project’s songs.