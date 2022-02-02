Gordi, Didirri, Ziggy Ramo and more announced for Brunswick Music Festival 2022

Gordi, Didirri and Ziggy Ramo are among the artists who are set to appear at this year’s Brunswick Music Festival, which is now in its 34th year.

This year’s festival is set to take place across ten days, between March 4 and 14. Gilpin Park will once again serve as the festival’s base, with the likes of Birdz, Body Type, RAT!hammock, Kaiit, Flyying Colours, MOD CON and more set to perform at the location.

The festival’s Venue 3065 program also returns, featuring events at some of the suburb’s live music hotspots such as Penny’s Bandroom, Stay Gold, The Retreat, Cross Street Music Hall and more. You can see the full program and details of events here.

The event’s 2020 edition was cancelled halfway through due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions around mass gatherings. Making a return last year, its line-up featured performances by Alice Skye, Cash Savage, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, BARKAA, Mo’Ju and more.

Last month Gordi was announced as one of the artists shortlisted for 2021 Screen Music Awards.

Elsewhere, Didirri leads the line-up for this year’s Gum Ball alongside Bad//Dreems and Horrorshow, while Ramo marked January 26 with a performance on NITV’s Sunrise Ceremony, with Donovan and Troy Cassar-Daley also performing.