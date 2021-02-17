Green Day tease new song ‘Here Comes The Shock’

Green Day have teased a new song called ‘Here Comes The Shock’.

The trio announced the new track on Twitter this evening (February 17). It will be released in North America this Sunday (February 21) before it is unleashed on the rest of the world the following day (February 22).

The band also revealed that they will performing the track live at this Saturday’s NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe at 3pm ET (8pm GMT) on NBC.

Get ready to rip! New song "Here Comes The Shock" out Sunday in North America + the rest of the world on Monday. Hear it first during this Saturday's #NHLOutdoors at Lake Tahoe game at 3pm ET on @NBC!! 🤯 @NHL pic.twitter.com/QSgTJkVgyG — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 17, 2021

It comes just weeks after Green Day played their first live show in nearly a year, bringing a career-spanning three-song set to the annual NFL Honors show.

The group played ‘Holiday’, ‘Basket Case’ and 2016 track ‘Still Breathing’ outside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Green Day are still set to return to the UK for their coronavirus-delayed Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in June 2021.

In a recent interview with NME, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo said he believes the tour is still on as it stands. “My manager just told me yesterday that the US promoter is still saying it’s gonna happen,” Cuomo explained. “That could change, but I’m not making any other plans for the summer.”

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Speaking in to NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.”