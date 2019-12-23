Greta Thunberg calls for political change amidst bushfire “catastrophes”

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has weighed in on the bushfire crisis across Australia.

In a tweet on Sunday night (December 22), the 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist called out Australian politicians for lack of “political action” despite facing “catastrophes like these”, in response to a news segment from 9 News Sydney.

“We still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and [natural] disasters,” she added, ending with a call for change. Read her full tweet below.

Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?

Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires

That’s what has to change.

Now. https://t.co/DQcZViKJQz — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 22, 2019

Prime Minister Scott Morrison seemingly responded to Thunberg’s criticism at a press conference earlier today (December 23), although he did not mention her by name. “Australia and the Australian Government will set our policies based on Australia’s national interests, on what Australia needs to do,” Morrison told reporters in Mudgee, NSW, per News.com.au. “It’s not for me to make commentaries on what those outside of Australia think that Australia should do.

“I’m not here to try to impress people overseas,” he added, “I’m here to do the right job for Australians and put them first, and that means putting the environment in which we live at the top of the agenda, along with the economy in which people live at the top of the agenda.”

According to The Australian, the bushfires have destroyed more than 750 homes and killed at least ten people this season.