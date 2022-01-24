Guy Ritchie’s London pub struck by fire for second time in six months

A fire has broken out for the second time in six months at a central London pub owned by director Guy Ritchie.

Emergency services were called to the Lore Of The Land pub in Conway Street, Fitzrovia yesterday (January 23) after a blaze broke out on the top floor balcony.

London Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended a fire at the property at around 11.20am and said there were no reported injuries, according to The Sun.

The fire was apparently contained to the balcony and fire crews left the property after around 40 minutes. It is not known if Ritchie was in the property at the time.

Lock stock Film director Guy Ritchie has seen his pub go up in flames for the 2nd time in six months. Firefighters were called to the Lore of the Land boozer at around 11.20am today after a balcony became engulfed in flames in Fitzrovia, London. https://t.co/Ju7SzBFm06 pic.twitter.com/L1DMCcRO5v — Scarcity News (@ScarcityStudios) January 23, 2022

“I heard some pops and thought it was fireworks going on outside, but when I went out to have a look I saw the balcony on fire,” a local resident said.

“My immediate thought was oh god it’s happening again, although after a short while it became clear that this fire wasn’t as bad as the last one.”

It comes after a fire broke out at the property last summer, which saw around 70 firefighters tackling the blaze for several hours.

The Gentlemen director bought the pub in 2018 and opened it last year, serving beer from his Gritchie Brewing Company and luxury bar snacks downstairs, with a restaurant upstairs serving venison from his Wiltshire estate.

Ritchie also owns Notting Hill’s Walmer Castle, with David Beckham and he previously owned a pub in Mayfair, The Punch Bowl, which he sold in 2013.