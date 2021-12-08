Haiku Hands share previously unreleased track ‘Conclusions’, announce ‘We Got Vinyl’ tour

Haiku Hands‘ debut album will get a long-awaited vinyl release in 2022, with a bonus track and a national tour to support it.

‘Conclusions’, released today (December 9), is a previously unreleased track that sees the Sydney electronica/dance group collaborating with hip-hop duo Suburban Dark. It follows on from the ipon remix of ‘Eat This Bass’, which they shared in July as the fourth official remix from ‘Haiku Hands’.

An accompanying music video has also been shared for ‘Conclusions’, which was directed by Brecon Littleford, Maia Dal Berger and Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore across three separate cities. Haiku Hands member Claire Nakazawa edited the three different on-location shoots together for the video. Watch it below:

In a press statement, the group described ‘Conclusions’ as “a ‘driving in the car late at night, volume maxed, head banging, face scrunching’ kind of track”.

“[It was] written in full stream-of-consciousness mode off a beat written on an iPhone on a plane by Suburban Dark,” they said.

“It’s a timely effortless take on human differences, ideas and why none of it matters when you’re in the zone.”

‘Conclusions’ will be added as a bonus track to the vinyl edition of ‘Haiku Hands’. Originally released digitally in September 2020, the album will be released physically in February 2022. To commemorate this, the group have also announced the fittingly titled ‘We Got Vinyl’ national tour, which will include a mix of headlining performances and festival appearances.

Tickets for most shows are available now via the band’s website.

Haiku Hands’ ‘We Got Vinyl’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

19 – Gembrook, Gaytimes Festival

24 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

25 – Wollongong, La La La’s

26 – Canberra, UC Hub

MARCH

4 – Brisbane, The Zoo

5 – Sandstone Point, THIS THAT Festival

11 – Melbourne, Max Watt’s

13 – Adelaide, WOMADelaide Festival

24 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

APRIL

23 – Busselton, Out Of The Woods Festival