Grammys nominations 2024: SZA , Boygenius, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo in the lead

The nominations for the 67th annual Grammy Awards are out with SZA leading the way, earning nine nominations.
The official Grammys YouTube hosted a livestream today (November 10) for the announcement which you can watch below, with the winners set to be announced at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenuis, Miley Cyrus, John Batiste, Victoria Monét, and Billie Eilish will all be competing with SZA in the Record Of The Year category. The eight nominees (instead of the usual 10) for Album Of The Year include SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus, and Batiste as well as Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae.
Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea are all tied with seven Grammy nominations – Bridgers earning 6 for her work with Boygenuis, who mark their first time ever being Grammy nominated. Jack Antonoff, John Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eillish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are all tied with six nominations under their belt.
The 2024 edition of the Grammys may also see Swift make history. With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category.
If she wins, Swift would become the first to earn the honour four times. She’s currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with three victories.
See the full list of Grammys 2024 nominations below:
Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Song Written for for Visual Media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Tyla – Water
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma – Génesis
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded
Best Rock Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
J. Ivy – The Light Inside
Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Jazz Performance
Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)
Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
Samara Joy – Tight
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Kenny Barron – The Source
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias – Quietude
Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Laufey – Bewitched
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
House of Waters – On Becoming
Bob James – Jazz Hands
Julian Lage – The Layers
Ben Wendel – All One
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
Allison Russell – Eve Was Black
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship
Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma
Allison Russell – The Returner
Best American Roots Song
The War and Treaty – Blank Page
Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet
Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Bluegrass Album
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album
Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold
The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
Melvin Crispell III – God Is
Kirk Franklin – All Things
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Blessing Offor – Believe
Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems
Best Gospel Album
Erica Campbell – I Love You
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Blessing Offor – My Tribe
Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
Phil Wickham – I Believe
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra – Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
Omara Portuondo – Vida
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
Burna Boy – Alone
Davido – Feel
Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores
Best Global Music Album
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
Beenie Man – Simma
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls
Best Children’s Music Album
Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!
Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best Comedy Album
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Music Video
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Recording Package
Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting
Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’
Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
Iam8bit – Gravity Falls
Yu Wei – Migration
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
Gieo
Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Best Album Notes
John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)
Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)
Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman
Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker
Best Historical Album
Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Bokanté – History
Boygenius – The Record
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist – Multitudes
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers
Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Brian Pidgeon
Best Remixed Recording
Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Instrumental Composition
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion
John Williams – Helena’s Theme
Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin
Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus
Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High
Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues
Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra
Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)
Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris
säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Samara Joy – Lush Life
Best Orchestral Performance
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante
Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces
The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge
Best Choral Performance
The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
The Crossing – Carols After a Plague
Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging
San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories
Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic
Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project
Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace
Curtis Stewart – Of Love
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because
Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches
Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40
Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising
Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark
Best Classical Compendium
Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane
Chick Corea – Sardinia
Andy Akiho – Sculptures
Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante
Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics
Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds