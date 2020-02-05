Hockey Dad announce the release of a new single coming next week

Surf rock duo Hockey Dad announced on social media today they’ve a brand-new single set to drop next week.

We will be releasin our new single ITCH next week and we can’t fkn wait to show yas 🖤PRE-SAVE ITCH – https://ffm.to/hockeydad-itch Posted by Hockey Dad on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The announcement comes in the midst of Hockey Dad’s current run of appearances at Laneway Festival, which they’ll wrap up with a final appearance at the sold-out Laneway Festival Fremantle event on February 9.

This stretch of shows is a great warm-up before the band’s extensive tour beginning in April, when Hockey Dad will travel to the USA, UK, and Europe on a whopping 35-date tour.

Hockey Dad have also done their bit toward Bushfire Crisis relief recently, putting on Fire Fund, a fundraiser show in their hometown of Wollongong, NSW, last month.

The entirety of money raised from ticket sales, raffles, and merchandise were donated among several charities and agencies. Hockey Dad also invited Tumbleweed, Shining Bird, Totty, Maddy Jane, and Dune Rats along to perform for the cause.

‘Itch’ is available for pre-save now.