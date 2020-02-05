News Music News

Hockey Dad announce the release of a new single coming next week

The surf-rock duo made the announcement on their socials today.

Anna Rose
Hockey Dad
Hockey Dad CREDIT: Ian Laidlaw

Surf rock duo Hockey Dad announced on social media today they’ve a brand-new single set to drop next week.

We will be releasin our new single ITCH next week and we can’t fkn wait to show yas 🖤PRE-SAVE ITCH – https://ffm.to/hockeydad-itch

Posted by Hockey Dad on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The announcement comes in the midst of Hockey Dad’s current run of appearances at Laneway Festival, which they’ll wrap up with a final appearance at the sold-out Laneway Festival Fremantle event on February 9.

Advertisement

This stretch of shows is a great warm-up before the band’s extensive tour beginning in April, when Hockey Dad will travel to the USA, UK, and Europe on a whopping 35-date tour.

Hockey Dad have also done their bit toward Bushfire Crisis relief recently, putting on Fire Fund, a fundraiser show in their hometown of Wollongong, NSW, last month.

The entirety of money raised from ticket sales, raffles, and merchandise were donated among several charities and agencies. Hockey Dad also invited Tumbleweed, Shining Bird, Totty, Maddy Jane, and Dune Rats along to perform for the cause.

‘Itch’ is available for pre-save now.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.