Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson to host songwriting masterclass for APRA AMCOS

Oscar Dawson, one half of Holy Holy, has been announced for a songwriting and production masterclass where he will break down the band’s song ‘How You Been’.

The masterclass, announced today (February 10), is part of the SongCraft series hosted by the Australian music copyright collective APRA AMCOS – which combines both the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) and the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS).

The organisation previously hosted masterclasses under the name of Songwriter Series, with Dawson’s serving as their first of 2022.

Advertisement

The class will see Dawson go through the writing, recording, producing and overall creative process of their 2021 single ‘How You Been’. Dawson will additionally share demos and work-in-progress versions of the song to demonstrate how the song progressed, as well as how he approaches making music from a multifaceted standpoint.

Outside of Holy Holy, Dawson is also a producer and songwriter of note. Acts he has worked with in these roles include Alex Lahey, Ali Barter, Bakers Eddy and The Vanns.

The masterclass will take place on February 22 as an online seminar from 5pm AEDT. The class is free to attend, with RSVPs available via Eventbrite.

‘How You Been’ was originally released in April 2021 as the second single from the band’s fourth studio album, ‘Hello My Beautiful World’. At the time of release, the band described the song as “a classic Holy Holy song in the sense that there’s real storytelling”.

The song would go on to chart at number 100 in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021. The album, meanwhile, was recently shortlisted for the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME praised ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ as an “opus”, describing its sound as “radically rebooted” and a “slow motion pivot from arcadian rock’n’rollers to panoramic electro-pop boffins”.

“‘Hello’ is a meditative yet uplifting album that fosters calm and collectivity in response to pandemic existentialism,” it read.

APRA AMCOS, meanwhile, announced a $1.5 million fund earlier this week for Australian performers whose live shows were impacted by COVID.