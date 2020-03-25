Hope D releases new video for ‘Second’, announces rescheduled tour

Brisbane singer-songwriter Hope D has released a new music video and supporting tour dates.

Following up on debut single ‘Swim’ from May 2019, Hope released the fittingly-titled ‘Second’ on March 12.

Today (March 26), she has released the song’s accompanying video, which was created by Brisbane-based creative agency Red Bandana Productions.

Watch it below:

In a statement regarding the creation of the video, Hope explains that the visual accompaniment is meant to reflect the song’s themes of “having a loose night” and “that feeling of guilt and regret” the next day.

“‘Second’ is meant to be about an abundance of loose nights and not caring about the consequences”, she said.

“I was turning up to work on Sundays with a pounding headache and staggered memories from the night before, and it felt like I was trapped in a jail cell. This light-hearted fun video shows how they felt for me.”

In addition to releasing the video, Hope D has announced her rescheduled tour in support of ‘Second’.

Originally planned for next month, the east-coast run will now take place in October.

While both the Melbourne and Sydney dates are free shows, all tickets purchased for Hope’s Brisbane show remain valid for the new date.

Hope D’s ‘Second’ tour dates are:

Sydney, Golden Age Cinema (October 10)

Melbourne, Grace Darling Hotel (11)

Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (17)