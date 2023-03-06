After a decade of anime action, Attack On Titan is set to come to an end with the conclusion of season four, part three.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world, where the remains of humanity live behind walls to protect them from cannibalistic giants known as Titans.

The show’s fourth and final season has been stretched across three parts. The first aired back in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and (presumably) final part has been split into two halves, with the first having already aired in early March, 2023.

How many episodes of Attack On Titan are there?

There will be 89 episodes in total by the end of the series. Episode 88, titled ‘The Rumbling’, aired on March 3, 2023, which means there’s just one more episode of season four, part three to come.

Like episode 88, the upcoming instalment will be a hour-long special. So fans will effectively be treated to a feature-length conclusion.

When will the final episode of Attack On Titan be released?

An official release date for episode 89 has not yet been announced, but it’s expected to air in Japan on the NHK television network in the Autumn of 2023. Shortly after, it will be released on global streaming service Crunchyroll. That leaves fans plenty of time to re-watch or catch up on previous episodes of the anime.

The final episode’s title and synopsis has not yet been officially revealed, but it’s likely to be based on the manga chapter ‘Sinners’.

The synopsis for that reads: “En route to Eren, the scouts and warriors discuss plans to confront him, with Armin still believing in a peaceful resolution. Eren suddenly brings them into the paths dimension, explaining that in order to stop the Rumbling, they must kill him, and that he will not take away their freedom to do so.”

It continues: “Back on the ship, Falco reveals to Annie that his Titan might have the ability to fly. As refugees from Liberio escape to Fort Salta, they see a number of airships launching an assault on Eren and his Titans.”

Attack On Titan first debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim. In 2022, the show broke the Guinness World Record for the “most in-demand anime TV show”.

Earlier this year, a stage musical adaptation inspired by the series premiered in Japan.