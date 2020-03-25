Idris Elba hits back at Cardi B’s coronavirus comments: “Such stupidness”

Idris Elba has responded to accusations made by Cardi B, claiming celebrities are being paid to say they have contracted COVID-19.

The rapper criticised the US government for allowing asymptomatic famous people to access tests, while others with symptoms have to wait up to a week to even apply.

The actor confirmed he had tested positive on March 16 in a video on Instagram, and has now commented on the rapper’s comments on the same platform.

“This idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bullshit,” Elba began.

“Such stupidness. People want to spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick because there’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it if we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Idris Elba also responded to criticism that has been levelled at celebrities for having better access to tests. “I think the debate about rich and poor and who’s getting it and who’s not, I think, is not a healthy debate,” he said.

“It’s like, I got a test but I also got Covid. Does that make me preferential? I don’t understand that. I don’t feel like I’m privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it.”

Cardi B has further confirmed her thoughts in her own additional video, saying: “I said what I said.”

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been keeping fans updated since testing positive for coronavirus on March 12. The actor posted an update on his Facebook page on Sunday (March 22) saying they were both feeling better.