ioakim announces debut EP ‘feel something or nothing at all’, shares new single ‘Mess’

Sydney pop artist ioakim has shared details of his debut EP, entitled ‘feel something or nothing at all’, as well as a new single from it.

The EP, announced today (July 6), is set for release on September 16 via Arcadia Records, the Sony Music imprint headed up by former Amy Meredith frontman Christian Lo Russo. It follows a string of singles the singer, songwriter and producer has released since his 2020 debut: ‘Used To’, ‘Tongue Tied’, ‘Swimming Pools’, ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Passion’. The latter two singles will appear on the EP.

To coincide with the EP’s announcement, ioakim has shared a new single entitled ‘Mess’. An accompanying music video has also been shared, directed by Tom Vanderzeil of Sydney creative collective Passive Kneeling. Watch the clip below:

In a press statement, ioakim revealed that ‘Mess’ was a song that developed early on in the project’s trajectory, circa 2019. “This one is really special to me as it’s given me belief, healed me and led to a lot of opportunities,” he said. “Before ‘Mess’, I was still figuring out how I wanted ioakim to sound; however, the moment this song was finished, it all became clear. It subconsciously mixed elements of everything I love.”

ioakim went onto note that the song “explores the confusion about the ending of a relationship”. “It doesn’t make any sense to end [the relationship] on paper, but you know it’s just not right,” he said. “The doubt between yourself and your emotions create a muddled and unbalanced situation that becomes emotionally unbreathable.”

The singer also praised Vanderzeil’s work on the clip, saying that he knew the director “would nail the vision” for the video. “I love the confused, glitched-out state of confusion, overall chaos and undeniably uncomfortable scenes that we created,” he said. “[I] can’t say I enjoyed the last scene as much, but I guess you’ll have to watch it to find out why.”