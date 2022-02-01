Jack Ladder and the Dreamlanders announce ‘Hijack!’ album tour

Jack Ladder and his backing band The Dreamlanders will undertake an east-coast tour this April and May, including two shows with a string section.

The tour is in support of Ladder’s 2021 album ‘Hijack!’. The shows will mark the first time that Ladder and the Dreamlanders have performed together in a year, when the band performed a select run of dates to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Ladder’s 2011 album ‘Hurtsville’.

The shows will take place without regular bassist Donny Benét, as his own solo tour through the UK and Europe is scheduled at the same time. Neal Sutherland, the Dreamlanders’ keyboardist, has filled in on bass at previous shows when Benét could not appear.

The shows at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and the Recital Centre in Melbourne will see Ladder and the band accompanied by string players for the first time, recreating the orchestration on ‘Hijack!’ while adding new orchestral elements to earlier works.

The tour also includes dates for Brisbane, Castlemaine, Canberra and Eltham. Tickets go on general sale this Thursday, February 3.

Since the Dreamlanders last performed together, its members have busied themselves with other projects. Guitarist Kirin J. Callinan has been playing in Genesis Owusu‘s Black Dog Band, and will tour with the band next month. Elsewhere, drummer Laurence Pike released a new album with Liars, ‘The Apple Drop’, in August 2021.

Jack Ladder and the Dreamlanders’ ‘Hijack!’ tour dates are:

APRIL

27 – Melbourne, Recital Centre (with strings)

28 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

MAY

6 – Sydney, City Recital Hall (with strings)

7 – Canberra, Kambri

12 – Brisbane, The Triffid

13 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel