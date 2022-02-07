Jaguar Jonze and The Vanns to support The Wombats on 2022 Australian tour

The Wombats are set to kick off their 2022 Australian tour later this year, and have just announced Jaguar Jonze and The Vanns as its opening acts.

The two Aussie acts will join The Wombats for all dates of their seven-show run, kicking off in Perth on Sunday June 5. Tour organisers also announced the addition of a second Sydney show, set to take place at the Hordern Pavilion on Sunday June 12.

The news follows that of the British indie trio reaching Number 32 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021, taking out the spot with their electro-pop banger ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’.

The track is lifted from The Wombats’ latest album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, which was released last month along with its final single, ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’.

The fifth studio effort also boasts singles ‘Everything I Love Is Going To Die’, ‘Ready For The High’ and ‘Method To The Madness’. It received a four-star review from NME upon release, and was lauded as “Pop ambition, indie ideals and sonic experimentation: it’s all here.”

Support act Jonze recently announced that she’s in for the running at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, releasing her song ‘Little Fireflies’. She’ll perform the track at Eurovision: Australia Decides later this month, where she will contend for the chance to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision competition in Italy.

Elsewhere, The Vanns dropped their single ‘Red Light’ back in April 2021, marking their first new music since their 2019 debut album, ‘Through The Walls’. The quartet followed this up with the release of ‘Feels Good Now’ in September of last year.