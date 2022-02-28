Jaguar Jonze announces ‘Bunny Mode’ Australian tour dates

Jaguar Jonze has announced a national tour of Australia, taking place across late June and early July this year.

The ‘Bunny Mode’ tour, announced today (February 28), follows on from a string of singles Jonze has released in the past six months: ‘Who Died and Made You King?’, ‘CUT’ and Eurovision contender ‘Little Fires’. The tour is said to be a showcase for Jonze’s as-yet-untitled debut studio album, which is scheduled for release later this year and will feature all three aforementioned singles.

In a press statement, Jonze expressed excitement over the opportunity to perform live again – noting it remains of utmost priority to her as an artist.

“Recording music and creating my music videos is one thing, but being on stage and sharing in person moments with my fans and music lovers is something else entirely,” she said. “I can’t wait to bring that energy to stages around the country, and finally be able to perform for those who have supported me through some of the toughest times in my career.”

Jonze is alluding to her work as an activist for those within the Australian music industry that have experienced sexual harassment and assault. Over the past two years, Jonze has become synonymous with the local front of the #MeToo movement, with her work ranging from the outing of an abusive music photographer to speaking about her experience with two producers on an episode of The Project.

She was later enlisted as part of an ongoing committee of music industry representatives that, in her words, was formed to “start the process to drive cultural change”. The group submitted a “broad cultural review” of the Australian music industry to New South Wales parliament, which was later filed, motioned and carried.

Outside of her headlining tour dates, Jonze is also set to support The Wombats on their national tour in mid-2022.

Tickets for the ‘Bunny Mode’ tour go on sale this Wednesday from 9am AEDT.

Jaguar Jonze’s ‘Bunny Mode’ tour dates are:

JUNE

18 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

19 – Geelong, Barwon Club

24 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

25 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

JULY

1 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

2 – Brisbane, The Triffid

7 – Canberra, Kambri

8 – Wollongong, UniBar

9 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

10 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel