Jarryd James shares music video for new single, ‘Don’t Forget’

Jarryd James has released the official music video to his latest single, ‘Don’t Forget’, taken from his second studio album, ‘P.M.’.

The song is James’ first collaboration with Andrew Wyatt (Miike Snow). In a press release, James spoke of his experience working with Wyatt, saying, “I was feeling extra isolated and lonely at this time in my life, but being in NYC made me at least feel good enough about it to put these emotions into a song (I love New York the most).

“I was able to wander the city for a while and collect my thoughts before Andrew arrived and we made most of the song in one night.”

new single and video out, you may have already heard Don’t Forget if you’ve listened to P.M. all the way through; I’ve been sitting on this one for a while now, but the end of Summer feels like a good time to drop it.

👌🏼 https://t.co/KqUyjAhCkL thank you for supporting my music x pic.twitter.com/553lf3rQNO — Jarryd James (@jarrydjames) March 8, 2021

Advertisement

The accompanying music video – directed by Lucy Knox and produced by Bill Bleakley (DMA’s, Client Liaison, G Flip, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club) – was filmed in various Melbourne suburbs, in sharehouses and beneath train bridges.

Watch it below:

‘Don’t Forget’ is the third single lifted from James’ album ‘P.M.’, released in January. It follows predecessors ‘Miracles’ and ‘Overdue’, dropping to coincide with his album announcement and its release respectively.

Advertisement

This month, James will be performing for the first time this year as a special guest of Vera Blue at her show at NightQuarter on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, set to take place on March 28.