Jess Glynne apologises for “unacceptable” use of transphobic slur

Jess Glynne has apologised for her “unacceptable” use of a transphobic slur during a recent interview.

The ‘Hold My Hand’ singer appeared as a guest on comedian Mo Gilligan’s podcast last week, and during her interview, she told a story about taking a “bad man” friend of hers to a “tranny strip club”.

After the clip surfaced, a number of people criticised Glynne for her choice of words.

Advertisement “As the owner of a ‘tranny strip club’, I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us ‘men in wigs’,” one person wrote on Twitter. “In fact, just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings.”

Another said: “A slur that rolls out as easily as it did suggests that #JessGlynne doesn’t consider the t word a slur at all. The way it’s such an outdated term being used by someone within the lgbt community is a massive shame.”

As the owner of a “tranny strip club.” I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us “men in wigs.” Infact just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings. 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/oZ6rWR5Ipw — Lucia Blayke (@luciablayke) March 7, 2021

This afternoon (March 8), Glynne shared a statement online apologising for the “unacceptable” language she used on the podcast.

“I want to address my appearance on the @mothecomedian podcast, when a story I told caused massive and righteous offence,” she wrote. “Firstly, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry.”

She continued: “I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it. I didn’t want to simply put out a PR apology on social media because I know that I have caused offence and pain to the community that I love and have always wanted to support.

“To be in the knowledge that I have negatively impacted the community through my own ignorance has ripped out a piece of my heart. I know I needed to address my mistake head on and educate myself about an issue I was frankly ignorant of.

“The language that I used on the podcast was unacceptable, as someone that has always been immersed in the LGBTQ+ community, I have witnessed first hand the progress that has been made when it comes to language, I am ashamed that I was unaware of the potency of the T-slur until now.

“I have been fortunate enough and privileged enough to spend time today talking to the transgender model and activist @danistjames who has educated me about the power of that word and how it has been historically used as a weapon against so many. It is often the last word someone hears before they are brutally attacked or even murdered, similar to the anti-gay F-slur, the T-slur is commonly used to humiliate and degrade transgender individuals.

“Murders and attacks are commonplace in this community and safe environments are paramount. I now understand how insulting it was to see a clip of me and @mothecomedian laughing at a story which I should have known better than to tell and casually, thoughtlessly using a word that is a dehumanising, dangerous slur to so many.

“Today I have learnt something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I hope by using my platform to apologise I can also start the conversation and others may benefit from being educated by braver souls than myself. I know that with a platform of my size, I have a responsibility to host the voices of many, over the coming weeks and beyond, I will be lending my platforms to voices in the community and I look forward to continuing my education on these issues.’

Glynne then shared a list of organisations her followers can turn to, before concluding: “I do believe personal development never ends but we have to make a commitment to change and I will be taking some time to continue to grow.”

