Jimmy Barnes announces ‘Soul Deep 30’ and national Australian tour dates

Jimmy Barnes has announced a commemorative reissue of his 1991 album ‘Soul Deep’, as well as an accompanying set of Australian tour dates in support of it.

The album – announced today (April 21) – will be Barnes’ follow-up release to his 2021 studio album ‘Flesh and Blood’. As the title suggests, ‘Soul Deep 30′ belatedly commemorates the 30th anniversary of Barnes’ collection of soul and Motown covers ‘Soul Deep’, which was released in November 1991. The album went to Number One in Australia and remains Barnes’ highest-selling solo album to date, having gone ten times Platinum.

In addition to the remastered reissue of the original album, ‘Soul Deep 30’ will contain two new covers – ‘Soothe Me’ and ‘Do You Love Me’, originally by Sam & Dave and The Contours respectively. The former features the Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, while the latter features The Teskey Brothers frontman Josh Teskey.

‘Soul Deep 30′ will also feature two re-recorded versions of songs that were on the original release: The Supremes’ ‘Reflections’, which now features Barnes’ Cold Chisel bandmate Ian Moss on guitar and vocals, as well as a rock-inspired version of the album’s opener, ‘I Gotcha’ by Joe Tex.

Listen to Barnes’ new version of ‘Soothe Me’ below:

In a press statement, Barnes reflected on ‘Soul Deep’ as an album he is “particularly proud of”. “It was made for all the right reasons, and there was something magical about the way it struck a chord with so many people,” he said.

“There’s a reason that all those great ’60s songs are called ‘timeless’ – the raw stories they tell make sense to every generation.”

To support the release of ‘Soul Deep 30’, Barnes will play four arena shows this coming June. The shows will showcase covers from the original ‘Soul Deep’ album, as well as its two sequels: 2000’s ‘Soul Deeper’ and 2016’s ‘Soul Searchin’.

Barnes’ daughter Mahalia Barnes will serve as the opening act for all four shows, while The Teskey Brothers will serve as main support for every show except Adelaide – in which the slot will be filled by Barnes’ son, David Campbell.

“I’m really looking forward to revisiting this music again live after all these years,” Barnes added. “Hopefully, we can remind people why they enjoyed this album so much first time around – while also introducing it to a whole new audience.”

Tickets for the ‘Soul Deep 30’ tour will be sold in a pre-sale from 11am local time on Tuesday April 26. General sale will commence from 10am on Thursday April 28. Full ticketing details are available here. View the full list of dates below.

Jimmy Barnes’ ‘Soul Deep 30’ tour dates are:

JUNE

16 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

18 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

24 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

JULY

2 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre