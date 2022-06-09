Jinjer granted permission to leave Ukraine for tour to raise funds for war torn country

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have been granted permission to leave the country to hit the road for a European tour.

It comes after the band were forced to previously pull out of their support slot on Slipknot‘s 2022 Knotfest Roadshow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the tour, the band said via Twitter: “We are very honoured to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home.

“This is a huge honour for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”

Jinjer also unveiled a new video, which you can watch above, for their 2021 track ‘Call Me A Symbol’, which begins with the message: “This video marks the 105th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine. How many more days and nights will our people have to suffer this horrible war?”

The band will play their first date at the Greenfield Festival in Switzerland tomorrow (June 10) and carry on with a series of shows which will wrap up at the Elbriot Festival in Hamburg, Germany on August 20.

They will also support Bullet For My Valentine on their UK tour which kicks off next February, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Jinjer will play:

JUNE

10 – Interlaken, Greenfield Festival

11 – Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock Festival

17 – Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting

18 – Copenhagen, Copenhell

19 – Clisson, Hellfest Open Air

24 – Oslo, Tons of Rock

26 – Spalene Porici, Basinfire Fest

29 – Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo

30 – Barcelona, Rockfest Barcelona

JULY

1 – Viveiro, Resurrection Fest

3 – Helsinki, Tuska Festival

8 – Ballenstedt, Rockharz Open Air

15 – Gävle, Gefle Metal Festival

16 – Bornhöved, Blizzarrrd Rock Festival

24 – Selestat, Rock Your Brain Festival

27 – Tolmin, Metaldays Festival

AUGUST

4 – Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Pol’and’rock Festival

5 – Villena, Leyendas Del Rock Festival

6 – Saint Maurice De Gourdans, Sylak Open Air

7 – Gdansk, Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot

10 – Josefov, Brutal Assault

13 – Walton-on-trent, Bloodstock Open Air

19 – Dinkelsbühl, Summer Breeze Open Air

20 – Hamburg, Elbriot Festival