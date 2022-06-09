Jinjer granted permission to leave Ukraine for tour to raise funds for war torn country

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have been granted permission to leave the country to hit the road for a European tour.
It comes after the band were forced to previously pull out of their support slot on Slipknot‘s 2022 Knotfest Roadshow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Announcing the tour, the band said via Twitter: “We are very honoured to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home.
“This is a huge honour for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”
Jinjer also unveiled a new video, which you can watch above, for their 2021 track ‘Call Me A Symbol’, which begins with the message: “This video marks the 105th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine. How many more days and nights will our people have to suffer this horrible war?”
The band will play their first date at the Greenfield Festival in Switzerland tomorrow (June 10) and carry on with a series of shows which will wrap up at the Elbriot Festival in Hamburg, Germany on August 20.
— JINJER (@jinjerofficial) June 8, 2022
They will also support Bullet For My Valentine on their UK tour which kicks off next February, tickets for which can be purchased here.
Jinjer will play:
JUNE
10 – Interlaken, Greenfield Festival
11 – Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock Festival
17 – Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting
18 – Copenhagen, Copenhell
19 – Clisson, Hellfest Open Air
24 – Oslo, Tons of Rock
26 – Spalene Porici, Basinfire Fest
29 – Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo
30 – Barcelona, Rockfest Barcelona
JULY
1 – Viveiro, Resurrection Fest
3 – Helsinki, Tuska Festival
8 – Ballenstedt, Rockharz Open Air
15 – Gävle, Gefle Metal Festival
16 – Bornhöved, Blizzarrrd Rock Festival
24 – Selestat, Rock Your Brain Festival
27 – Tolmin, Metaldays Festival
AUGUST
4 – Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Pol’and’rock Festival
5 – Villena, Leyendas Del Rock Festival
6 – Saint Maurice De Gourdans, Sylak Open Air
7 – Gdansk, Ergo Arena W/ Slipknot
10 – Josefov, Brutal Assault
13 – Walton-on-trent, Bloodstock Open Air
19 – Dinkelsbühl, Summer Breeze Open Air
20 – Hamburg, Elbriot Festival