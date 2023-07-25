John Farnham cancer-free one year after mouth surgery

Following mouth surgery in August 2022 to remove a cancerous growth, iconic Australian singer John Farnham is reportedly “cancer-free” and “doing really, really good” according to his son Robert. “He’s singing at home.”

“He’s doing really good, he’s super positive,” said Robert. “Cancer’s a terrible, terrible thing and it’s his time to walk that road.”

Robert made the comments on Seven Network’s Sunrise, alongside family friend Gaynor Wheatly, ahead of the television premiere of the new documentary on his father, John Farnham: Finding the Voice. Released on May 18, the film has become the highest-grossing feature length Australian documentary of all time.

“Just the other day he was walking around with his cane and did a little dance, which was fabulous,” said Robert. “He’s really, really happy.”

Farnham turned 74 this month and according to Robert has yet to see the documentary.

“He’s not one to watch himself, you know, on TV, or even read reviews,” he said. “He’s just not like that – but we’ll make him watch it.”

Farnham underwent an almost 12-hour surgery in August 2022 to remove a cancerous growth from his mouth, during which part of his jaw was removed. The procedure was followed by reconstructive surgery.

Farnham is most famous for his 1986 album, ‘Whispering Jack’, and its single ‘You’re the Voice’, both of which hit number one on the Australian charts. Farnham won six of the inaugural 1987 ARIA awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Highest Selling Album, Highest Selling Single, Best Male Artist and Best Adult Contemporary Album. Before his successful solo career he was a member of Little River Band.