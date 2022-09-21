John Farnham making “terrific progress” in latest health update from family

The family of John Farnham have provided a new update on the singer’s recovery, just over a month on from his tumour removal surgery.

A new statement from the family, shared this morning (September 22), noted that Farnham’s medical team are “very pleased” with how his recovery is progressing. It went on to say that he had been removed from the intensive care unit (ICU) and into one of the hospital’s general wards. “That, in itself, was terrific progress,” the statement read.

Following a stay in the general ward, Farnham has now been moved to a rehabilitation facility, where he will continue to focus on his recovery. “Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction,” the statement continued, “and for that we are enormously thankful.”

As with all of the Farnhams’ previous statements, a special thank-you has been extended to the medical professionals of Victoria who have been part of both Farnham’s surgery and recovery. The statement thanks them for “taking such good care” of the singer.

“These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion,” it read.

The Farnhams have also extended a thanks to fans that have left messages of support for Farnham on the website We Love You John, which was spearheaded by entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins and several broadcast colleagues in order for Farnham to receive get-well messages from fans.

“We have received many thousands of beautiful messages,” the statement concluded. “Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you.”

Farnham and his family announced his mouth cancer diagnosis in late August, which was shortly followed by the singer undergoing an 11-hour surgery to remove the tumour. In a statement issued a week later, the family confirmed he was in a “stable condition”.