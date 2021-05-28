‘Joker 2’: Todd Phillips reportedly returns to write sequel script

Todd Phillips is reportedly gearing up to write the sequel to Joker, following the success of the 2019 movie.

The news was revealed in a new piece from The Hollywood Reporter on the most powerful lawyers in the film industry, which states that the follow-up to the Oscar winning comic book film is definitely in the works.

In their list of powerful Hollywood lawyers, they include an entry for attorney Warren Dern, who counts Phillips among his clients. In Dern’s entry, it states that “Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next Joker instalment.”

Advertisement While it’s one of the biggest indications so far that a sequel is indeed in development, Warner Bros is yet to officially confirm the project. A separate report from The Hollywood Reporter which claims to have insider information on Warner Bros’ schedule, also said that Joker has a “planned sequel”. The article, which largely focused on Warner Bros.’ upcoming Superman film, confirmed that Joker 2 “will take place in the same universe”.