June Jones releases new standalone single ‘Good Girl’

Naarm/Melbourne alt-pop visionary June Jones has returned with the new standalone single ‘Good Girl’ and its accompanying music video.

Jones says ‘Good Girl’ was influenced by her love for Charli XCX, from whom she took inspiration for the track’s chorus and encouragement to lean “into the part of me that does kinda just wanna be this hot femme object of queer desire.”

The video for ‘Good Girl’, directed by Jeremy Elphick and Jonno Revanche, sees Jones pinned to a wall, or pampered by, a group of buff tattooed men who hand her blue Powerade and record her with a Zoom microphone. In the video Jones plays two versions of herself, a “put-together” character representing the public face of her art and another representing her hardworking behind the scenes persona.

Watch the music video for June Jones’ ‘Good Girl’ below.

Having previously self-released her music, Jones has joined the Chapter Music roster to release the single. The long-running independent label, founded in Perth and now based in Naarm, celebrated its 30th Anniversary this year (2023).

Jones’ last album was 2022’s ‘Pop Music for Normal Women’. NME’s Alex Gallagher described it as “real deal, shoot-for-the-skies pop music”.