JXN returns with Lime Cordiale-assisted single ’10 Things I Hate About You’

Australian pop singer JXN (pronounced “Jackson”) has shared his second new song of 2022, ’10 Things I Hate About You’.

The single, released today (May 18), follows on from February’s ‘Nintendo’, which featured Reyanna Maria. ’10 Things’ saw JXN co-writing alongside Oliver and Louis Leimbach – the brothers who front Lime Cordiale.

The Leimbachs also served as the song’s producers, marking their first time working with the singer. The track is titled in reference to the 1999 film of the same name, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the late Heath Ledger.

Advertisement

Listen to ’10 Things I Hate About You’ below:

In a press statement, JXN acknowledged the difference in sound to his previous singles, as the song leans closer to indie-pop than the R&B or electronica of his earlier work.

“It doesn’t matter to me what the tempo or genre is, I go in open-minded when it comes to the songwriting,” he said. “You never know what you’re gonna get.”

JXN debuted in 2018 with the single ‘Solitude’, which was co-written with Swedish songwriter Johan Gustafsson. He then released his debut EP, ‘NeverASadAdventure’, in 2020 – which featured collaborations with Allday and pop songwriter New Haven.

Advertisement

Since the EP’s release, JXN has continued to release singles at a consistent rate. ‘Paranoia’ and ‘Keep The Distance’ followed later in 2020, while the following year saw him release ‘Cotton Candy’ and ‘Love Sux’.