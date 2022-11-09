Kae Tempest shares full Australia and New Zealand tour dates for 2023

Kae Tempest has announced their return to Australia and New Zealand, touring in February in support of their latest album, ‘The Line Is A Curve’.

Tempest had already been announced on the line-up for next year’s Perth Festival and the Launceston edition of Mona Foma, as well as the Splore Festival in New Zealand. Today (November 9), the UK spoken-word artist has announced a full run of headlining shows, including their debut performance at the Sydney Opera House.

They will also perform in Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington. A pre-sale for the new dates will start at 10am local time tomorrow (November 10). A general sale will then commence at the same time on Friday (November 11). Tickets for the New Zealand dates can be found here, while the Australian ones can be found here.

Advertisement

Tempest’s 2023 tour will mark their third tour of Australia and New Zealand. They first visited in 2016, touring their second solo album ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’, and again in early 2020 – shortly before the first COVID-19 lockdowns – in support of 2019’s ‘The Book Of Traps And Lessons’.

‘The Line Is A Curve’ was released back in April. It was preempted by the singles ‘More Pressure’ (featuring Kevin Abstract of BROCKHAMPTON), ‘Salt Coast’, ‘No Prizes’ (featuring Lianne La Havas) and ‘Move’ (featuring Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C.). Since the album’s release, Tempest has also released a music video for the song ‘Don’t You Ever‘.

In a four-star review of the album, NME described ‘The Line Is A Curve’ as “frequently dazzling”. “The process of letting go has resulted in a record on which an acclaimed voice can explore human emotion with more breadth and depth than ever before,” it read.

Kae Tempest’s Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 15 – Perth, The Rechabyte

Friday 17 – Sydney, Opera House Concert Hall

Saturday 18 – Launceston, Old Tafe

Monday 20 – Canberra, Theatre Centre Playhouse

Tuesday 21 – Brisbane, Powerhouse Theatre

Wednesday 22 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Friday 24 – Auckland, Powerstation

Saturday 25 – Orere Point, Splore Festival

Sunday 26 – Wellington, St. James Theatre