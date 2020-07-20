Kanye West says Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves’ at first presidential campaign rally

Kanye West has hosted his first rally in support of his presidential campaign today (July 19), where he discussed Harriet Tubman and abortion, before bursting into tears. The rally took place in North Charleston, South Carolina.

West spoke, without a microphone, about how he believed Harriet Tubman didn’t actually free slaves. Tubman was born into slavery in the early 1900s and is believed to have freed enslaved Black Americans via an Underground Railroad system.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” he said. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and had ‘2020’ shaved into his head.

In addition, following the controversy he spared earlier this month with his anti-abortion statements, West detailed how he and wife Kim Kardashian West spoke about not having their first child, North.

“She said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child,” West said.

“She had the pills in her hand. When you take the pills, and if you take it, the baby’s gone.”

“I was sitting up in Paris, and I had my leather pants on. I’m in the apartment where my wife was actually robbed, and I had my laptop up, and I got all my creative ideas – I got my shoes, I got my next album cover, I got all this – and the screen went black and white. And God said, ‘If you fuck with my vision, I’m going to fuck with yours’.”

West also said his own father wanted his mother to get an abortion, while pregnant with him: “My mum saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me.”

“My mum saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy!”

He then began to break down into tears, before repeatedly screaming, “I almost killed my daughter!”

West later said that he isn’t anti-abortion, but that he wants to give “maximum support” to pregnant women and their partners.

“No more Plan B, Plan A…anyone who is pregnant, you have an option of $50,000 of support to take care of your child,” he said.

He then upped the option to $1million, saying “Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars, or something like that.”

The rally comes after some confusion last week as to whether West was still running for President, after a campaign manager of his reportedly said that he had dropped out.

However, shortly after that news broke West had officially filed his first bit of paperwork necessary to embark on a legitimate presidential campaign.

In other, non-political news, West recently revealed on Twitter that his new album, ‘DONDA’, would be available on Friday, 24 July, along with the record’s tracklist. However, that tweet has since been deleted.

The album news comes after the release of his Travis Scott-featuring single, ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, and the announcement that his new album was called ‘God’s Country’.