Kanye West to appear on upcoming episode of ‘Drink Champs’

Kanye West – now legally known as Ye – is set to appear on a forthcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

The rapper and producer, who released his 10th studio album ‘DONDA’ back in August, looks set to be the guest on tonight’s show (November 4) after hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN posted a teaser clip this morning of West’s ‘Donda Chant’ playing as the podcast’s logo rotated.

“Tonight 10pm on @revolttv the yalla wit the yalla Yande,” N.O.R.E. wrote on Instagram, seemingly confirming that Ye will be appearing on the podcast.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after N.O.R.E. tweeted a day earlier: “Can’t sleep like it’s Christmas Tommorrow !!!”

Drink Champs is one of hip-hop’s most popular podcasts which has seen the likes of Fat Joe, Nas, DMX, T-Pain, Cam’ron, Nick Cannon, Pharrell, Swizz Beatz and Lil Wayne all appear.

In September, N.O.R.E. teased that Drake would be appearing on Drink Champs, and that he would address an old beef he had with the late DMX. However, N.O.R.E. later admitted in an interview with HipHopDX, that the interview was just a rumour.

When asked if the taping with Drake happened, N.O.R.E. replied: “Nah, we ain’t get Drake, that was all a rumour. We were really just listening to Drake’s music and my man in the background said, ‘Drake’s on Drink Champs!’ And we just said, ‘Drink Champs!’

He added: “But hey, he’s still in Miami. We’re still stalkin’ him. We don’t mind being told no. But you never know. We’re actually in Hawaii just listening to his music and randomly, someone posted it. I ran with the story because positive energy creates positive energy.”

Advertisement

Last weekend, West’s Sunday Service made a return after a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ye sparked controversy as the event featured Marilyn Manson who has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by multiple women in the past year, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood. He has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Appearing alongside the pair was Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch.

Meanwhile, West‘s ‘DONDA‘ stem player has finally been unveiled and it comes with three extra songs.

The device, which was made available to order back in August at $200 (£145), allows users to manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.

In addition to the entirety of ‘DONDA’ being available on the stem player, West has included a censored version of ‘Life Of The Party’, featuring André 3000, ‘Up From The Ashes and a new version of ‘Remote Control’, which sees Kid Cudi appear on the track with Young Thug after he was removed from the digital version.