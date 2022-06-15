Kat Edwards announces ‘Best Bad News’ EP and launch shows

Singer-songwriter Kat Edwards has detailed her second EP, ‘Best Bad News’ and released its title track as a new single.

The EP, announced today (June 15), will collate all of the singles Edwards has released since her 2017 EP ‘Sunk’ – ‘Don’t Call Me’, ‘Good Girl’ and Safety’ – as well as four other new songs. One of those new songs, the EP’s title track, has been shared today to coincide with the EP’s announcement.

Edwards co-wrote ‘Best Bad News’ alongside Jacob Thomas and Dylan Nash – the latter of which also served as the producer. Listen to the single below:

In a press statement, Edwards noted that the song’s concept came about when she began dating someone on a casual basis. “I was thinking about the way I acted in front of them, and how badly I wanted to seem unattached and cool with our situation,” she said.

“It’s about the early days of dating, when you’re just starting to get to know someone and it’s exciting and fresh and you’re not being 100 per cent yourself.”

Prior to the EP’s release on August 12 via BMG, Edwards will play two launch shows for the ‘Best Bad News’ single next month. She will perform at Melbourne’s Workers Club on Friday July 15, with a Sydney show in the Gallery Bar of the Oxford Art Factory booked for the following day. Tickets to the Melbourne show are on-sale now via Oztix, with tickets for her Sydney show to follow.

Edwards is currently on tour in support of Gretta Ray, with the tour set to continue in Adelaide tomorrow night (June 16) at Jive Bar.