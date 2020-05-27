Kate Miller-Heidke drops new single ‘This is Not Forever’

Australian singer/songwriter and actress Kate Miller-Heidke has shared a brand-new single entitled ‘This is Not Forever’.

The song was released with an accompanying music video, which you can view below:

Advertisement

“I could see someone very close to me was falling into a depression,” Miller-Heidke said of the song’s conception in a statement.

“I’d seen it before and I wanted to let them know I was there for them in a very serious way. The song was written about six months ago, before all this happened,” she explained, referring to the global shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Listening to it in these changed times, I feel it more deeply than I did before. It just seems like the right time to put it out.”

The music video for the track was a collaboration with director Christiaan Van Vuuren and choreographer Lucas Jervies. It was shot in isolation by each dancer on the phone and subsequently pieced together by Van Vuuren.

Miller-Heidke represented Australia last year in the Eurovision Song contest with her track, ‘Zero Gravity’. She was also the first Australian artist to win the Marcel Bezencon Artistic Award, which is presented to the best Eurovision artist as voted by competition commentators.