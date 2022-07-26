Kate Moss says she chose to testify in Depp-Heard trial because she “knows the truth”

Kate Moss has said she chose to testify in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as she claimed she “had to say the truth”.

The model took to the stand in March in the defamation trial Depp launched against his ex-wife Amber Heard who had described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Moss denied a a claim Heard had made that Depp had pushed the model down the stairs in the ’90s, when the pair had been dating between 1994 and 1998.

Advertisement

During the testimony, Moss said she had fallen down a set of stairs during a holiday with Depp in Jamaica, but that she was not pushed.

“I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth,” Moss has since said, explaining why she testified, during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

At the time of her testimony, Moss had said: “We were leaving the room, Johnny left before I did, and there had been a rain storm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

Moss added that Depp “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.

Advertisement

The jury in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial eventually ruled in favour of Depp, having been awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his attorney.

However, the jury found that Heard’s statements about her marriage were “false” and that she acted with “actual malice”.