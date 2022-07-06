Katie and Tyrone Noonan announce ‘Polyserena’ anniversary tour

Katie and Tyrone Noonan – founding members of Brisbane rock band george – have announced a six-date tour in which they will play the band’s debut album, ‘Polyserena’, in full.

Announced yesterday (July 5), the tour will see the Noonan siblings – who were the chief singer-songwriters in george – joined on-stage by a backing band of guitarist Brandon Mamata, bassist Steele Chabau and drummer Dexter Hurren. The lattermost member of the band is also Katie Noonan’s teenage son.

In addition to the shows, ‘Polyserena’ will be issued on vinyl for the first time. The two-disc set will be released on November 11.

The ‘Polyserena’ 20th anniversary tour will be pre-empted by a performance from the Noonans and their band at the Sunshine Sounds Festival at the end of the month (July 30), taking place in Eumundi on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland.

The shows follow a one-off george reunion in mid-2021, where the band undertook a five-night residency at the Brisbane Powerhouse to play ‘Polyserena’ in its entirety. It marked the second time george had reunited since their 2005 dissolution, following a series of festival appearances and open-air concerts in late 2016 and early 2017.

In a press statement, Katie Noonan noted that it was “very special” to be performing the album with both her brother and her son, the latter of whom was not born when ‘Polyserena’ was released. “This album was the soundtrack of me becoming a woman and trying to find my place in the world,” she said.

“It’s funny how songs morph with time, and they come to mean something different. That young Katie still has a lot to teach me, and I look forward to singing her words on this special tour with my big bro and my first born son.”

In his own statement, Tyrone Noonan said that he was “super excited” about revisiting the album. “I’ve come to understand over time that we were making healing music,” he said. “It’s an honour to be able to present this body of work once again, especially to a new generation of music lovers who got to know our music through their older siblings or parents.”

‘Polyserena’ was released in March of 2002, and debuted at Number One on the ARIA Album Charts. It is considered one of the most successful debut Australian albums of the decade, having been certified Platinum twice and nominated for seven ARIA Awards – including for Breakthrough Artist, which the band won at the 2002 ceremony.

Several singles from the album were released, including the band’s signature song ‘Breathe In Now’ and ‘Special Ones’. Three of the album’s tracks peaked within the Top 40 of the ARIA Singles Chart, while a total of six appeared in the triple j Hottest 100 between 2000 and 2002.

The ‘Polyserena’ tour will go on-sale this Thursday July 7, from 10am local time. Ticketing information is available from Katie Noonan’s Live Nation page. A full list of dates are available below.

Katie and Tyrone Noonan’s ‘Polyserena’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 16 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 23 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

Saturday 24 – Canberra, The Playhouse

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 7 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday 8 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre