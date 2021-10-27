Keanu Reeves gifts his ‘John Wick’ stunt crew Rolex watches

Keanu Reeves has celebrated wrapping on John Wick: Chapter 4 by gifting his stunt team Rolex watches.

The star surprised the four-strong crew while having dinner with them in Paris shortly after production had ended.

Stunt performers Jeremy Marinas and Bruce Concepcion took to Instagram stories to share photos of the watch, which was personally inscribed with “The John Wick Five” on the back.

“Got that new new thank you bro KR,” wrote Concepcion next to his photo.

This is not the first time that Reeves has given gifts to his stunt team. When he filmed the first Matrix film, the actor presented his entire team with Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit cinemas in May 2022. In May this year, it was announced that Rina Sawayama would make her debut acting role in the film.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski said in a statement. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Reeves will next be seen on screen in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in December.

The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the series of sci-fi films, following the 1999 original and its two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which both released in 2003 six months apart.

This new instalment is directed by Lana Wachowski, who has helmed every film in the franchise alongside sister Lilly. The latter recently opened up about why she chose not to return for this next entry, stating she “needed time away from this industry”.