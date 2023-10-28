Keith Richards says recording with Paul McCartney felt “like the old days”

Keith Richards has said that recording on the latest Rolling Stones album with Paul McCartney felt “like the old days.”

McCartney recently appeared on the Stones’ new album track ‘Bite My Head Off’ playing bass.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 in a new interview about the collaboration, Richards said it reminded him of the “old days”.

“I felt that it was bloody time…I’ve known Paul for 60 years, just about. Although him and John [Lennon] did do a few backup vocals with us in the ’60s. Great fun to play with.”

He continued: “At the end of it, I just said, ‘Well, that’s just like the good old days,'” Richards recalled of the McCartney’s studio session with the band.

Richards also opened about the collaboration recently to The Telegraph.

“Paul happened to be in town…And we couldn’t keep him away, bless his heart,” Richards told the publication. “And hey, if you can get one of the Beatles on your track, you know, you do it. Paul’s a very amiable cat to play with; we’ve been great friends forever.”

In the same interview, Richards said that other Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison would have fitted well into The Rolling Stones.

Richards explained: “I don’t think John Lennon would have had much problem fitting into the Stones, or George, if you can imagine that sort of thing happening.”

He continued: “We were the same generation, and we all loved the same music. When we first heard The Beatles, we were relieved that there was some other band in England on the same track that we were on. And within a few months, that track was the main track.”

Earlier this week, The Beatles announced details of the release of their “final song” ‘Now And Then’, along with news of expanded reissues of their ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ albums.

The long-mooted single was created by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who joined forces to create the final ever Beatles track to feature all four members, with the help of AI.