Khruangbin announce 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour

Texan psych-rock trio Khruangbin have announced they’ll be coming to Australia and New Zealand later this year for a run of shows, dubbed the ‘First Class tour’.

The outfit will play four shows in Australia and one in New Zealand, kicking off in Fremantle on November 23. They’ll then stop in Sydney for their Opera House debut, continuing on to Brisbane and Melbourne, before wrapping up on December 6 in Auckland.

Joining them on supports are Melbourne band Mildlife, who’ll open all the Australian shows except Sydney. They’ll also bring fellow US artist Kamasi Washington down for the Melbourne and Auckland legs.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday April 1 via Frontier Touring.

It’ll be the first time Khruangbin have visited Australia since their debut tour of the country in 2019. Since then, the band have released numerous EPs and their latest full-length album ‘Mordechai’.

The record — which arrived in 2020 — comprised singles ‘Time (You and I)’, ‘So We Won’t Forget’ and ‘Pelota’, among other cuts. It was given a five-star review by NME, who said “‘Mordechai’ is Khruangbin at their most grounded and energetic”.

The trio also teamed up with Leon Bridges for two EPs, releasing ‘Texas Sun’ in 2020, followed by ‘Texas Moon’ last month.

Khruangbin’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 23 – Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Sunday 27 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Wednesday 30 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Tuesday 6 – Auckland, Spark Arena