The Kid Laroi and Juice WRLD reach number one on National Indigenous Music Chart

The Kid Laroi‘s single ‘GO’, featuring late rapper Juice WRLD, has hit number one on the National Indigenous Music Chart.

Since it entered the chart ten weeks ago upon its release, ‘GO’ has been steadily making its way to the top of the NIMC, pushing past the number three position it held last week to reach the top spot today (August 21).

The National Indigenous Music Chart is a project of the National Indigenous Music Awards, sourcing data from over 200 commercial, community, digital and regional radio stations across Australia to monitor and cover the rate of success of Indigenous Australian musicians.

‘GO’ is the second song the 17-year-old Sydney rapper has on the NIMC, with his latest single, a tribute to Juice WRLD entitled ‘Tell Me Why’, sitting comfortably at number four on the chart since its release in July.

The Kid Laroi released his mixtape ‘F*CK LOVE’ last month. Comprised of 15 tracks, other artists who appear on the release include US artists Lil Mosey and Corbin.

The NME review of ‘F*CK LOVE’ noted the “extensive musicality and emotional depth” of the rapper’s “promising” debut.

The mixtape debuted in Billboard 200 Top 10, making Laroi the first Australian-born rapper to have a project debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 since Iggy Azalea debuted at #3 in 2014 with her debut album ‘The New Classic’.