King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce last-minute Sydney show

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard will play a headlining show in Sydney next week, prior to embarking on a world tour later this month.

Having already announced a Melbourne show for this Saturday (March 5) – at which the band will play their first-ever three-hour set – the six-piece band have today shared that they will make an additional stop in Sydney on Monday, March 7.

The band will perform at the Enmore Theatre in Newtown, where the band played their last Sydney show in April 2021. That show was filmed and recorded, and later released as the free concert film and live album ‘Live In Sydney ’21’.

Advertisement

Body Type will open the show, showcasing songs from their forthcoming debut album ‘Everything’s Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’. The main support for the show will be Babe Rainbow, playing songs from their upcoming fifth album.

Following their shows in Melbourne and Sydney, the band will head to Lollapalooza in both Argentina and Chile later this month. From there, they will play shows and festivals across both North and South America – including this year’s Coachella.

Tickets for the Sydney show are on sale now, and are available from Ticketek.