King Stingray pay homage to Yirrkala’s “boss of the streets” on new single ‘Camp Dog’

King Stingray have shared their first new music of 2022 – a standalone single entitled ‘Camp Dog’.

The song is the Arnhem Land quintet’s fourth single overall. It follows the release of 2020’s ‘Hey Whanaka’ and their two 2021 singles, ‘Get Me Out’ and ‘Milkumana’. The band’s lead guitarist Roy Kellaway produced the track, as well as serving as its co-writer alongside frontman Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu.

Listen to ‘Camp Dog’ below:

In a press statement, Kellaway explained that the titular “camp dog” the band is referring to is one of several dogs that live on the streets of their hometown, Yirrkala.

“The community camp dogs act like the boss of the streets,” he said. “Kids often have to walk the long way home to avoid them, but [the song]’s not about fear. It’s about our adoration of the character and personality of the community dogs, and their funny traits.”

King Stingray are currently in the midst of their debut national tour, alongside singer-songwriter Adam Newling. The band played a secret show at Sydney venue The Vanguard on Sunday afternoon as part of the King Street Crawl, and performed yesterday as part of the final day of WOMADelaide 2022.

In the coming months, the band are also set to perform at Yours & Owls (including a pre-festival workshop) and Splendour In The Grass. They will also undertake support duties for several stops on Midnight Oil‘s ‘Resist’ tour and Ball Park Music‘s ‘Weirder and Weirder’ tour.