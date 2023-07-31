Lady Gaga announces ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency

Lady Gaga has announced her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency that will be kicking off at the end of next month.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer announced today (July 31) that her Jazz & Piano: The Las Vegas Residency would be making its return to the stage.

The 12 run dates will commence on August 31. From there, the pop icon will play eight nights in September on the 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 28 and 30 as well as three nights in October on the 1, 4 and 5. The production will celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook, and feature reworked versions of her biggest hits.

Fans can visit here to sign up for the early access pre-sale that will take place tomorrow (August 1). Tickets go on general sale on Friday (August 4). Visit here for tickets.

Gaga first launched Jazz & Piano back in January of 2019. The show was played interchangeably with her elaborate, pop driven Enigma show. Jazz & Piano featured Great American songbook selections such as ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘Mambo Italiano’, ‘La Vie En Rose’ and ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ as well as jazz renditions of her hits ‘Bad Romance’, ‘Paparazzi’ and ‘Born This Way’. The show went on until May 2022.

The announcement of the pop icon returning to stage comes a week after the death her longtime friend and collaborator, Tony Bennett.

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary crooner, Gaga shared: “With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernised the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Later in the post, she also confirmed that, due to the nature of his illness, she had been “grieving the loss of Tony for a long time”.

She shared: “Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful. An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a person’s life. There’s such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity.”

Gaga added. “All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life… I’ll never forget this experience. I’ll never forget Tony Bennett.”