‘Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ announced with ‘Austin Powers’-style trailer

The next Yakuza title, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, has been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase with a trailer that is very reminiscent of Austin Powers.

The latest trailer caught up with Like A Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga washing ashore — covered in sand and completely naked — with no memories.

Luckily, there were perfectly positioned props like a newspaper, sun cream, a surfboard and an umbrella to stop us from seeing anything that would bump the showcase’s age rating up — as Polygon noted, the whole thing is reminiscent of a few of Austin Powers’ most iconic scenes.

The reveal trailer was less than two minutes long so we didn’t get a good sense of why he is stuck on this beach, but it appeared to be Miami Beach due to the American accents and towering skyscrapers close to the coast. Once more, the developer seized the chance to shake things up in the established RPG series, as this will be the first entry to be set outside of Japan.

We won’t be waiting long for an answer to at least a few of Ichiban Kasuga’s panicked pleas. The RGG Summit Summer 2023 is scheduled for June 15 and will feature “updates about upcoming titles, community efforts, [and] developer discussions” from the studio.

Meanwhile, Xbox Wire was able to reveal that Kasuga will be accompanied by Kazuma Kiryu and that the game is aiming for a release in early 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Seeing that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has its hands full with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name which is slated to hit the shelves later this year, this is an ambitious turn for the team.

Though it’s intended to be a smaller spinoff game, that one centres on Kiryu and will comprise the events between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. It will skip the series’ new turn-based JRPG system in favour of the brawler style of combat from the earlier games.

