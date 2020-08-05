Listen to a new song featuring Robyn, Channel Tres and SG Lewis

A new song featuring Robyn, Channel Tres and SG Lewis has been shared online.

Robyn and Lewis hinted that new music was on the way earlier this week after sharing a clip on social media.

Now the collaboration, which you can hear below, has finally dropped.

“‘Impact’ is possibly my favorite record I’ve ever been a part of,” Lewis said. “The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique. Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane.”

Robyn added: “[SG Lewis] made this instant thing, it’s a special skill to make a song that hits you right away the way ‘Impact’ does. The track just gave me the feels and it wasn’t hard to write a chorus to it, especially with Channel’s vocals on there already.”

She continued: “Channel Tres came on tour with us last year so I know how strong he is on stage and hopefully some time in the future we will get to be on stage together, with Sam, performing this song.”

Back in June, Robyn announced details of a limited edition run of ‘Honey’ remixes on 12″ vinyl.

The collection comprised remixes of the songs ‘Honey’, ‘Between The Lines’, ‘Beach2k20’, ‘Ever Again’ and ‘Baby Forgive Me’.

Robyn also recently shared a special quarantine performance of her hit ‘Dancing On My Own’. The song celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year.