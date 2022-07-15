Listen to Calvin Harris’ funky new single ‘Stay With Me’ featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell

Calvin Harris has shared his new single ‘Stay With Me’ featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams.

The funky disco track was teased by the superstar DJ last week and is set to feature on ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, his first album in five years.

The song, which you can listen to below, sees all three guest artists swapping vocals with Halsey picking up a section where she sings: “I’ve been waiting for you all year/ Come play, make a mess right here/ Do whatever, I like it weird/ Okay, let ’em disappear/ Say whatever you want to hear/ Just stay.”

‘Stay With Me’ comes a couple of weeks on from ‘New Money’ featuring 21 Savage. Meanwhile, that track followed ‘Potion’ (feat. Dua Lipa and Young Thug), which was released in May.

‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1‘, is set to drop on August 2 and will also feature Stefflon Don, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Offset, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’o, Latto, Swae Lee, Snoop Dogg, Chlöe, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, 6LACK and Jorja Smith.

Meanwhile, Harris is set to appear at this year’s Creamfields North 2022 alongside David Guetta, Fatboy Slim and CamelPhat over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 25-28) in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Other names on the bill include Fatboy Slim, Martin Garrix, Bicep, Carl Cox and Becky Hill.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival. The 2021 edition of Creamfields saw performances from The Chemical Brothers, Chase And Status and Tiesto.

Meanwhile, Harris also recently performed at Glastonbury 2022. In her three-star review, NME‘s Erica Campbell noted that the crowd carried much of the energy, no thanks to Harris’ tunes “playing at such a low decibel they barely make it to fans who aren’t standing directly under [Arcadia’s] blaze”.

“Still, this is Glastonbury,” she continued, “and although there’s talk of the sound being ‘shite’, the high energy on the farm is palpable, and Harris’ audience is more than happy to amplify their singing and dancing to make up for any gaps in the volume.”