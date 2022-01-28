Listen to Lisa Mitchell’s elegant new single ‘I Believe In Kindness’

Lisa Mitchell has returned with her first new music for the year, sharing the elegant single ‘I Believe In Kindness’.

The song is another taste of Mitchell’s forthcoming fourth studio album ‘A Place To Fall Apart’, set for release on April 22 via Believe. In it, the singer’s sweet, airy vocals drift gracefully over soft instrumentals, including the sounds of Celtic Uilleann pipes played by Matt Horsley.

The track was produced by Tom Iansek of #1 Dads and Big Scary, and arrived alongside an accompanying music video directed by Ilsa Wynne-Hoelscher Kidd. Filmed largely in black and white on 16mm film, the clip comprises ethereal shots of Mitchell that play on the themes of the song. Watch it below.

“I wrote, I Believe in Kindness, the day before the Global Climate Strike (2019) in Melbourne/Naarm,” Mitchell shared in a press statement. “Everyone was going. My body hummed with a feeling that I couldn’t quite put my finger on…”

“The next day 100,000 people gathered, along with millions all over the world, in devotion to our Mother (earth). Elders spoke alongside school students and activists from many industries as they shared our needs for a safe future.

“It is terrifying that our governments’ policies are nowhere near good enough to protect our futures and care for Country. And yet, the feeling of being together that day still fuels my faith in humanity and reminds me of the power of a feeling.”

‘I Believe In Kindness’, alongside her October 2021 single ‘Zombie’, will feature on the forthcoming album, marking her first since 2016’s ‘Warriors’.

To celebrate its release, Mitchell will be embarking on a nationwide LP launch tour throughout May, June and July. She’ll play 13 shows in regional and metro areas, including San Remo, Ballarat, Maroochydore, Adelaide and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lisa Mitchell’s ‘A Place To Fall Apart’ 2022 tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 20 – Red Hill, Music On The Hill

Saturday 21 – Ballarat, Volta

JUNE

Friday 3 – San Remo, Westernport Hotel

Saturday 4 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Saturday 18 – Sydney, The Factory

Thursday 30 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

JULY

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 2 – Meeinyan, Meeinyan Town Hall

Thursday 7 – Byron Bay, The Northern

Friday 8 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 9 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Saturday 16 – Adelaide, Jive

Saturday 23 – Cairns, Tanks Arts Centre