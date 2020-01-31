Listen to the new single from Cosmo’s Midnight featuring Ruel

Sydney twins Cosmo’s Midnight have released their first new music for the year.

Their new single ‘Down For You’ is a collaborative effort with their fellow countryman, pop artist Ruel.

After meeting in 2018, Cosmo’s Midnight invited Ruel to be a part of their their set at Groovin’ The Moo, marking the latter’s festival debut.

Things have now come full circle, with Ruel inviting the duo to join him onstage during his performance at Sydney’s Laneway Festival this Sunday (February 2), where they will deliver the live debut of ‘Down For You’.

In a statement, Cosmo’s Midnight reminisced on their collaborative appearance with Ruel two years ago. “We immediately knew we had to write a song together,” they said.

“The stars didn’t align until a year later, but we made up for lost time and wrote ‘Down For You’. Ruel’s a great guy, and has a taste in music that would make 17-year-old Cosmo’s Midnight a bit envious.”

Ruel himself has also spoken positively of his time working with the group.

“We all felt like we really related to the story we wrote,” he said.

“So happy to finally have a song out with Cosmo and Pat.”

Cosmo’s Midnight rounded out 2019 with a set at Falls Festival in Byron Bay and, in addition to their Laneway cameo, are set to perform at the final Party In The Paddock next month.

‘Down For You’ is out today via Sony Music Australia.