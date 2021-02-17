Liz Stringer announces new album ‘First Time Really Feeling’, shares title track

Liz Stringer has announced her sixth studio album, ‘First Time Really Feeling’.

The Melbourne singer-songwriter’s first solo album in almost half a decade is slated for an April 30 release via her new home of Milk! Records. Pre-orders are available here.

To coincide with the news, Stringer has shared the album’s title track alongside a Dyllan Corbett-directed video.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

In a statement, Stringer explained that the album’s title track was about “experiencing the world with a clear and present heart for the first time after beginning a process of intense personal change, precipitated by getting sober at 36.”

“It was initially very frightening but ultimately liberating and necessary for me to face everything that I hadn’t been able to look at, for a lot of different reasons, for many years,” she said.

“There’s real fear in real feeling. But I believe now that, for me, it’s the only place from which real love can grow and thrive.”

Advertisement

Stringer recorded ‘First Time Really Feeling’ at Union Sound Company in Toronto with producer Chris Stringer (no relation). It marks Stringer’s first solo LP since ‘All the Bridges’, which arrived back in 2016.

In 2019, Stringer teamed up with Jen Cloher and Mia Dyson to release the self-titled debut album under their collaborative Dyson Stringer Cloher moniker.