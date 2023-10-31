Louis Theroux reveals his bucket list interview subjects

Louis Theroux has revealed the Hollywood star he would love to interview next.

The journalist and documentary maker has become well-known interviewing various interesting members of society, something he has been doing for almost thirty decades.

Last year, his career went to the next level he turned to celebrities and faces of entertainment and culture as the BBC announced a new series called, Louis Theroux Interviews, for which he spoke to a variety of stars from Judi Dench to Bear Grylls.

However, even the person who has met a lot of A-listers still has some interviewees he’s keen to check off.

According to Metro, Theroux shared who would be on his interview bucket list, at a recent screening and Q&A for his BBC series.

“The door is always open for Tom Cruise,” said the 53-year-old broadcaster. “If Lisa Marie Presley was still alive, she would be ideal as well,” he added. The daughter of Elvis Presley died earlier this year, aged 54.

He is also interested in securing a slightly controversial choice, sharing, “Dave Chapelle would be a big get, but possibly controversial.”

The comedian faced backlash in 2021 when his Netflix special received criticism for its use of transphobic jokes.

He also shared that he’d “love to speak to” Grease star John Travolta and American singer-songwriter Erkyah Badu.

And despite meeting and aspiring to interview all these famous faces, Theroux did also admit that he still occasionally gets starstruck. He shared, “It feels a bit like playing favourites to say who, but in the rushes, I think I can play it off…but when we look at the material, my face gives me away and sometimes I can look too excited. It can be a problem.”

The second series of Louis Theroux Interviews has been confirmed by the BBC, and is set to Top Boy actor, Ashley Walters, the Libertines frontman, Pete Doherty, and singer, Raye.