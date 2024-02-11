Lulu to retire from touring after 60 years; announces farewell tour

Lulu has announced her farewell tour and intentions to retire from touring after 60 years in music.

The Scottish singer is best known for her song ‘Boom Bang-a-Bang’, which won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969. She also released her smash hit ‘Shout’ in 1964.

Now, she has announced her final tour ‘Champagne For Lulu’, which will run this April to coincide with ‘Shout’ and its 60th anniversary. Lulu announced the news on Gyles Brandreth’s ‘Rosebud’ podcast. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.

Advertisement

Lulu hinted that some surprises were in store for her upcoming tour: “I’m not going to tell you exactly what I’m going to do, but of course I’ll have to do ‘Boom Bang-a-Bang.’

“The audience want to do it by themselves anyway. You can’t not give people what they want – and more. If you’ve ever seen me on tour, just let me say, you won’t have seen me like this.”

She also called her previous 2023 tour “gruelling”, saying: “It was successful, it went well, but you need an army to be a success in your career these days. And I felt unsupported. But then I turned 75, and I thought, ‘You know what, I want to carry on working, but I want to do it a different way’.

“I’ve learned. And I’ve also become a slightly different person. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable.”

Lulu has sustained an illustrious career, first coming to attention for her cover of the Isley Brothers’ ‘Shout’ at the age of 15 under Lulu & the Luvvers.

Advertisement

She is also an actress, making her debut in the seminal 1967 classic To Sir, With Love featuring Sidney Poitier. Lulu also sang the film’s title track, which went on to become the best-selling single of that year in the US.

In 1969, Lulu went on to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision, securing the nation one of its five wins throughout history. She would also go on to sing the theme for James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun in 1974.

Most recently, Lulu appeared as a Piece of Cake on popular singing contest The Masked Singer.