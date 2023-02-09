M83 surprise release first six tracks from forthcoming new album ‘Fantasy’

M83 have shared the first six tracks from their forthcoming new album ‘Fantasy’.
The songs entitled ‘Chapter 1’, feature previously shared single ‘Oceans Niagara’, along with ‘Water Deep’, ‘Amnesia’, ‘Us And The Rest’, ‘Earth To The Sea’ and ‘Radar, Far, Gone’. You can listen to the tracks below.
They will feature on M83’s new record which is out on March 17 via the band’s own Other Suns label. Pre-order it here.
This marks their first record since 2019’s ‘DSVII’ – a video-game inspired sequel to 2007’s ‘Digital Shades Vol. 1’.
Frontman Anthony Gonzalez spent the entirety of 2021 in the studio on the record with longtime bandmate Joe Berry and producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, Wolf Alice).
“I wanted to come back with an album that had a band feel,” Gonzalez recently explained to NME. “The idea was to make music in a room with musicians and jam around and see what happened.”
He continued: “We gathered in a room every day, and we just created music. At the end, we had enough material to turn all these jams into an album. I really wanted to create an album that plays well live and translates well on stage. It was about going back to my roots, which is more shoegaze-y, guitar-like, ‘80s sound.”
Meanwhile, M83 have expanded their forthcoming US and European tour to include an extra date in the UK at the Roundhouse in London on June 29. You can purchase tickets here.
They have also announced dates at Magnolia Summer in Milan on June 19 and the Olympia in Paris on June 27 along with extra dates in the US. You can purchase tickets here.
The full list of dates are as follows:
APRIL 2023
9 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
10 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
11 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
13 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec
14 – Austin, TX – Stubbs
15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
16 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
18 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
19 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern
21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
25 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
29 – Toronto, ON – History
30 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
MAY 2023
2 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
3 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre
5 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Twilight
8 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
9 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
10 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
13 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival
14 – Pasa Robles, CA – Paso Robles Winery
16 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre
17 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre
20 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital GDL
JUNE 2023
7 – Latvia, Sigulda Castle
8 – Lithuania, Lukiskes Prison
10 – Finland, Helsinki Sideways Festival
17 – Neuchatel, Festi’Neuch
19 – Milan, Magnolia Summer
24 – Czech Republic, Metronome Festival
27 – Paris, L’Olympia
29 – London, Roundhouse
JULY 2023
6 – Bilbao, BBK
7 – France, Beauregard Festival
AUGUST 2023
12 – Slovakia, Grape Festival
13 – Hungary, Sziget Festival
19 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival