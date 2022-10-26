Maisie Peters announces debut tour of Australia and New Zealand for 2023

Maisie Peters has announced a headlining tour of Australia and New Zealand, set to take place in February and March of 2023.

The tour, announced today (October 26), will mark Peters’ first tour of both countries. The headlining dates also coincide with Peters’ run as the national support act for Ed Sheeran‘s Australasian tour. The two will be joined by Budjerah for the Australian dates. Read Peters’ full touring itinerary below.

A Frontier Touring pre-sale will run from next Monday (October 31) at 2pm local time. General sale will then follow next Wednesday (November 2), also from 2pm local time. All ticketing information is available from the Frontier website.

In a statement shared to her social media, Peters said that she “can’t wait” for the tour, adding that she “can’t believe this is a real post [she’s] making”. “I have a deep love [and] connection to Australia and New Zealand,” she wrote.

“I honestly feel like I’m an honorary citizen of both, and being able to play a show there has been a dream since the very beginning. So excited to join Mr. Sheeran and be playing my own shows there next year, to dance with you all and to have the time of our very lives.”

Peters has toured extensively with Sheeran throughout 2022, playing over 50 shows in support of him across the UK and Europe. She is signed to Sheeran’s record label, Gingerbread Man, through which she released her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ in August of 2021.

Maisie Peters’ Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Wellington, Sky Stadium*

Friday 3 – Wellington, San Fran

Wednesday 8 – Auckland, Tuning Fork

Friday 10 and Saturday 11 – Auckland, Eden Park*

Thursday 16 – Byron Bay, The Northern Hotel

Friday 17, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium*

Tuesday 21 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Friday 24 and Saturday 25 – Sydney, Accor Stadium*

Tuesday 28 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

MARCH

Thursday 2 and Friday 3 – Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground*

Saturday 4 – Melbourne, Prince of Wales

Tuesday 7 – Adelaide, Adelaide Oval*

Sunday 12 – Perth, Optus Stadium*

* – supporting Ed Sheeran